There have been some eye-catching deals completed across the Premier League over the last month.

The January transfer window is now closed and Newcastle United opted against adding to their squad ahead of a hectic final three months of the season.

All of the Magpies business over the last month has led to outgoing deals as Miguel Almiron and Jamie Miley completed respective permanent moves to Atlanta United and Hartlepool United. Long-serving midfielder Isaac Hayden joined Portsmouth on loan and young trio Travis Hernes, Charlie McArthur and Alex Murphy are all earning senior experience away from St James Park. A final deal came within the final hours of the window as summer signing Lloyd Kelly joined Juventus on loan and that move will become a permanent switch during the summer months.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Arsenal, Howe reflected on the events of the last five months. He said: "We future plan and make sure that we control everything in terms of our PSR level, so I think we've done that. I think it's been successful in that regard. I said right at the start, in the build up to the window, that it was not a case really of looking at incomings, it was a case of trying to manage outgoings really and trying to not weaken the squad to a point where the team's affected. There's still no reason why we can't be successful but yes, hopefully the future looks a little bit brighter."

Although the transfer window has been relatively quiet, the same can not be said of some of United’s Premier League rivals. With the business now closed until the summer, The Gazette takes a look at all of the deals completed by clubs across English football’s elite.

Arsenal

In: None Out: Josh Robinson - Wigan, undisclosed, Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, loan, Maldini Kacurri - Bromley, loan

Aston Villa

In: Louie Barry - Stockport, recalled from loan, Donyell Malen - Borussia Dortmund, £20m, Andres Garcia - Levante, undisclosed, Marcus Rashford - Man Utd, loan, Marco Asensio - Paris Saint-Germain, loan, Axel Disasi - loan Out: Jhon Duran - Al Nassr, £64m, Lewis Dobbin - Norwich, loan, Jaden Philogene, Ipswich, £20m, Diego Carlos - Fenerbahce, £10m, Louie Barry - Hull, loan, Emiliano Buendia - Bayer Leverkusen, loan, Kosta Nedeljkovic - RB Leipzig, loan, Samuel Iling-Junior - Middlesbrough, loan, Sil Swinkels - Bristol Rovers, loan, Travis Patterson - MK Dons, loan

Bournemouth transfers

In: Matai Akinmboni - DC United, £1.5m, Kai Crampton - Chelsea, undisclosed, Julio Soler - Lanus, £6.6m, Daniel Jebbison - Watford, recalled from loan, Zain Silcott-Duberry - Chelsea, undisclosed, Eli Junior Kroupi - Lorient, undisclosed Out: Lewis Brown - Salisbury, loan, Finn Tonks - Farnborough, loan, Philip Billing - Napoli, loan, Max Aarons - Valencia, loan, Mark Travers - Middlesbrough, loan, Eli Junior Kroupi - Lorient, loan

Brentford

In: Ellery Balcombe - St Mirren, recalled from loan, Tristan Crama - Exeter, recalled from loan, Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, loan (£13.5m option to buy) Out: Ashley Hay - Cheltenham, loan, Val Adedokun - Cheltenham, loan, Jayden Meghoma - Preston, loan, Ellery Balcombe - Motherwell, loan, Mads Roerslev - Wolfsburg, loan, Matthew Cox - Crawley, loan.

Brighton and Hove Albion

In: Stefanos Tzimas - Nuremburg, undisclosed, Eiran Cashin - Derby, £9m, Diego Gomez - Inter Miami, £11m, Carl Rushworth, Hull City, recalled from loan, Kamari Doyle - Exeter, recalled from loan Out: Evan Ferguson - West Ham, loan, Ruairi McConville - Norwich, undisclosed, Benicio Baker-Boaitey - Millwall, undisclosed, Louis Flower - Gateshead, loan, Jakub Moder - Feyenoord, £3.2m, Imari Samuels - Dundee Utd, undisclosed, Ben Jackson - Queen's Park, loan, Julio Enciso - Ipswich, loan, Kamari Doyle - Crawley, loan, Ed Turns - Exeter, undisclosed, Marcus Ifill - Bromley, undisclosed

Chelsea

In: Aaron Anselmino - Boca Juniors, recalled from loan, Gabriel Slonina - Barnsley, recalled from loan, Trevoh Chalobah - Crystal Palace, recalled from loan, David Fofana - Goztepe, recalled from loan Out: Renato Veiga - Juventus, loan, Alex Matos - Oxford United, loan, Kai Crampton - Bournemouth, undisclosed, Zain Silcott-Duberry - Bournemouth, undisclosed, Jimmy-Jay Morgan - Gillingham, loan, Cesare Casadei - Torino, £12.5m, Caleb Wiley - Watford, loan, Carney Chukwuemeka - Borussia Dortmund, loan, Harvey Vale - QPR, undisclosed, Ben Chilwell - Crystal Palace, loan, Zak Sturge - Millwall, loan, Axel Disasi - Aston Villa, loan

Crystal Palace

In: Malcolm Ebiowei - Oxford Utd, recalled from loan, Romain Esse - Millwall, undisclosed, Ben Chilwell - Chelsea, loan Out: Chris Francis - Dagenham & Redbridge, loan, Jemiah Umolu - Port Vale, loan, Asher Agbinone - Gillingham, loan, Trevoh Chalobah - Chelsea, recalled from loan, Rob Holding - Sheffield United, loan, Jeff Schlupp - Celtic, loan

Everton

In: Tyler Onyango - Stockport, recalled from loan, Carlos Alcaraz - Flamengo, loan Out: Charlie Whitaker - Notts County, free, Stanley Mills - Oxford Utd, undisclosed, Harrison Armstrong - Derby, loan

Fulham

In: Matt Dibley-Dias - Northampton, recalled from loan, Devan Tanton - Chesterfield, recalled from loan Out: Olly Sanderson - Harrogate, loan

Ipswich Town

In: Ben Godfrey - Atalanta, loan, Jaden Philogene - Aston Villa, £20m, Julio Enciso - Brighton, loan, George Edmundson - Middlesbrough, recalled from loan, Alex Palmer - West Brom, £4m Out: Ali Al-Hamadi - Stoke, loan, Harry Clarke - Sheffield United, loan

Leicester City

In: Woyo Coulibaly - Parma, £1.9m, Brad Young - Hartlepool, end of loan Out: Tom Cannon - Sheffield United, £10m, Hamza Choudhury - Sheffield United, loan, Tom Wilson-Brown - Kilmarnock, loan.

Liverpool

In: None Out: Rhys Williams - Morecambe, loan, Marcelo Pitaluga - Fluminense, undisclosed, Calvin Ramsay - Kilmarnock, loan, Tom Hill - Harrogate, undisclosed, Stefan Bajcetic - Las Palmas, loan, Kaide Gordon - Portsmouth, loan, Dominic Corness - Gillingham, loan

Manchester City

In: Claudio Echeverri - River Plate, £12.5m (deal agreed in January 2024), Abdukodir Khusanov - Lens, £33.5m, Vitor Reis - Palmeiras, £29.6m, Omar Marmoush - Eintracht Frankfurt, £59m, Nico Gonzalez - Porto, £50m Out: Kyle Walker - AC Milan, loan, Issa Kabore - Werder Bremen, loan, Josh Wilson-Esbrand - Stoke, loan, Jacob Wright - Norwich, loan

Manchester United

In: Joe Hugill - Wigan, recalled from loan, Ayden Heaven - Arsenal, Patrick Dorgu - Lecce, £30m Out: Antony - Real Betis, loan, Ethan Ennis - Doncaster, loan, Ethan Williams - Cheltenham, loan, Dan Gore - Rotherham, loan, Marcus Rashford - Aston Villa, loan.

Newcastle United

In: None Out: Isaac Hayden - Portsmouth, loan, Charlie McArthur - Carlisle, loan, Alex Murphy - Bolton, loan, Lloyd Kelly - Juventus, loan, Travis Hernes - AaB, loan

Nottingham Forest

In: Wayne Hennessey - free, Esapa Osong - recalled from loan, Tyler Bindon - Reading, undisclosed Out: Aaron Donnelly - Dundee, undisclosed, Esapa Osong - Cambridge United, loan, James Ward-Prowse - West Ham, end of loan, Lewis O'Brien - Swansea, loan, Tyler Bindon - Reading, loan

Southampton

In: Welington - Sao Paulo, undisclosed, Joachim Kayi Sanda - Valenciennes, undisclosed, Albert Gronbaek - Rennes, loan, Zach Awe - Accrington, end of loan, Ollie Wright - Yeovil, end of loan, Victor Udoh - Royal Antwerp, undisclosed Out: Ronnie Edwards - QPR, loan, Ben Brereton Diaz - Sheffield United, loan, Maxwel Cornet - West Ham, recalled from loan, Dom Ballard - Cambridge, loan, Sam Amo-Ameyaw - RC Strasbourg, loan, Gavin Bazunu - Standard de Liege, loan

Tottenham Hotspur

In: Antonin Kinsky - Slavia Prague, £12.5m, Min-Hyeok Yang - Gangwon FC, undisclosed (deal agreed July 2024), Dane Scarlett - Oxford Utd, recalled from loan, Kevin Danso - Lens, loan, Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich, loan Out: Matthew Craig - Mansfield, loan, Alfie Dorrington - Aberdeen, loan, Min-Hyeok Yang - QPR, loan, Will Lankshear - West Brom, loan.

West Ham United

In: Evan Ferguson - Brighton, loan, James Ward-Prowse - Nottingham Forest, recalled from loan Out: Maxwel Cornet - Genoa, loan

In: Emmanuel Agbadou - Reims, £16.6m, Nasser Djiga - Red Star Belgrade, £10m, Marshall Munetsi - Reims, £16m Out: Luke Cundle - Millwall, undisclosed, Tawanda Chirewa - Huddersfield, loan