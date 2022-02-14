West Ham v Newcastle United: Kick-off time, TV details and latest injury news as Eddie Howe’s side look to make it four victories on the spin
Newcastle’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa made it three wins in a row for Eddie Howe’s side, but they face their biggest test of 2022 on Saturday.
David Moyes’s side have built on their fantastic season last campaign with another impressive showing this season. The Hammers currently occupy the last Champions League berth, however, they have taken just four points from their last four league games.
The first meeting this season between the sides came on the opening day with West Ham coming away from St James’s Park with all three-points on that occasion.
Here, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the clash between West Ham and Newcastle United:
When is West Ham v Newcastle United?
The Premier League game between West Ham and Newcastle United takes place on Saturday February 19, 2022. The clash kicks-off at 12:30pm at the London Stadium.
Is West Ham v Newcastle United on TV?
The game between West Ham and Newcastle United will be broadcast on BT Sports 1 - coverage of the contest starts at 11:30am.
How else can I follow the game?
BBC Radio Newcastle will have full 90 minute commentary of the game. National radio commentary will also be available on TalkSport.
Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will also keep you updated with all the action from the capital as well as bringing you all the latest team news and reaction from events that unfold.
What’s the latest injury news?
Eddie Howe will be without Kieran Trippier after the defender suffered a fractured bone in his metatarsal. He joins long-term absentees Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson on the sidelines at Newcastle. Javi Manquillo also limped off against Aston Villa and an update on his condition is awaited.
There is some good news for Howe however as he will have Matt Targett back available for selection after the loanee missed the game against his parent club on Sunday.
Kurt Zouma was named as a starter for the Hammers against Leicester at the weekend, however, he was withdrawn before kick-off through illness.
What’s the latest betting odds?
All odds courtesy of SkyBet:
West Ham win: 8/13
Draw: 29/10
Newcastle United win: 17/4
All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.