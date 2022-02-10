Eddie Howe’s side will be buoyed by their superb victory over Everton on Tuesday night when they host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Sunday.

Villa were held to a 3-3 draw by Leeds United on Wednesday and face a trip to a ground where they have not tasted victory since 2005.

That day will be best remembered for Newcastle ending the clash with eight men following Steven Taylor’s red card for handball, before Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer were dismissed after fighting with each other.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles rises above the Villa defence to head in the equalising goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Aston Villa:

When is it?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa takes place on Sunday February 13, 2022. The clash at St James’s Park kicks off at 2pm with Craig Pawson the man in charge.

Is it on TV?

You can watch Newcastle United take on Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Coverage of the game starts at 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League with Main Event picking up the game following the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Rotherham United.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have live coverage of the clash at St James’s Park.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will also keep you up-to-date with all the latest news and events from the game as well as bringing you pre-match and post-match reaction from events that unfold on Sunday.

What’s the latest team news?

Newcastle will be without Matt Targett who is not available to face his parent club. United will also be awaiting updates over the fitness of Kieran Trippier who left the field injured against Everton.

Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn could be handed their full Premier League debuts for the club on Sunday.

Villa will be missing defender Ezri Konsa who was sent-off against Leeds United on Wednesday, a game which also saw Philippe Coutinho and Emi Buendia leave the field through injury.

What’s the latest betting odds?

Odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 17/10

Draw: 12/5

Aston Villa win: 6/4

All odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

