Despite all their off-field troubles, Thomas Tuchel’s side come into the clash with Newcastle unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches, winning their last four on the spin.

And historically, Chelsea has not been a happy hunting ground for the Magpies who have won just once at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, coming almost a decade ago when Papiss Cisse’s brace lit-up Stamford Bridge.

The first meeting between the sides this season ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Blues - but Eddie Howe’s side will go into this game full of confidence following their recent run.

Chelsea host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday March 13, 2022 (Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea v Newcastle United:

When does Chelsea v Newcastle United kick-off?

The Premier League game between Chelsea and Newcastle United will kick-off at 2pm on Sunday March 13, 2022. David Coote will be the referee and he will be assisted by John Brooks on VAR duties.

Is Chelsea v Newcastle United on TV?

Chelsea’s match with Newcastle United will be broadcast on Sky Sports - coverage begins at 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League. Sky Sports Main Event will also show the game following the conclusion of Luton Town’s clash with QPR.

How else can I follow the game?

Alternatively, BBC Radio Newcastle will have full commentary of the game but no national radio stations are covering the match.

The Shields Gazette will also bring you all the latest news and updates from Stamford Bridge through Miles Starforth and Dom Scurr.

Chelsea ticket information

Because of the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich by the UK Government, no tickets can be purchased for this game.

However, any Newcastle United supporter who had purchased a ticket before sanctions were imposed will be able to attend the match - as will any home season ticket holder or person that purchased tickets before sanctions were imposed.

What’s the latest team news?

Allan Saint-Maximin missed the clash at St Mary’s through a non-Covid related illness and may not be risked for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Joelinton’s absence against Southampton was because the club wanted to protect him from long-term groin issue.

