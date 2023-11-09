Newcastle United face PSG in their next Champions League game with qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

Newcastle United Supporters Trust have released a strong statement in reaction to PSG failing to offer Newcastle United supporters the minimum allocation for their upcoming Champions League game. UEFA rules dictate that clubs must offer at least 5% of capacity to visiting fans, however, Newcastle’s allocation for their game in Paris at the end of the month falls below this threshold.

A statement released by NUST reads: ‘Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) is deeply disappointed that the allocation for our away Champions League fixture at Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG) has been cut to below the minimum acceptable level set by UEFA. This means that 400 Newcastle United supporters will miss out on the opportunity of supporting the team at the Parc Des Princes on 28th November 2023.

‘Our understanding is that this decision has been made unilaterally by PSG on safety grounds, with no compelling evidence, reason or justification for their decision.

‘UEFA regulations clearly state that host clubs in their club competitions must provide 5% of their stadium capacity as an away allocation. The same regulations also state that host clubs are responsible for ensuring the safety of all fans attending.

‘We understand PSG has referred to local police advice as the reason to not allow a full allocation of Newcastle United fans. This cannot be based on evidence and given the exemplary behaviour of Newcastle fans in Milan and Dortmund, this appears to be another example of inappropriate football organisation, preparedness and management from Parisian authorities.

‘It is entirely unacceptable for a club to openly disregard UEFA regulations as well as its responsibility to supporters in this manner. This demonstrates blatant disregard for football supporters in general.

‘If left unchanged, the reduced away allocation risks setting a worrying precedent for clubs to tamper with UEFA regulations and bend them to their own preference as they see appropriate. Many long-term Newcastle United season ticket holders have been displaced from their seats at St James’ Park in order for Newcastle United to comply with UEFA ticketing regulations.

‘No club has the right to ignore these regulations and PSG must abide by them and provide Newcastle United with a minimum allocation of 5% of stadium capacity. We note that the same reduced allocation was offered to both AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund and hope that in flagging this situation we can prevent opposition fans from being short-changed.

‘NUST has been in discussion with Newcastle United and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and urges PSG and the local authorities to rectify the situation without delay.

‘NUST welcomes and praises the efforts of Newcastle United in raising this matter with UEFA and in seeking the full allocation for our supporters.’

Newcastle United know they must get a positive result against the reigning French champions to stand a chance of qualifying from the group. The Magpies defeated PSG 4-1 at St James' Park on a memorable night on Tyneside in their second group-stage game.