Chelsea injury news: The Blues could welcome back one of their marquee names when they face Newcastle United later this month.

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Christopher Nkunku is targeting the Newcastle United game to make his long-awaited return from injury. Nkunku joined the Blues on a permanent basis in the summer for a £52m fee from RB Leipzig, however, he is yet to make a single appearance for the club.

Speaking about the Frenchman’s current progress, Pochettino revealed that the striker is ‘close’ to a return and is aiming to be back in time for the trip to St James’ Park after the international break. Pochettino said: “We had some conversation and he said to me I want to be ready for after international break, Newcastle. I asked him yesterday and he said hmmm, and I said you are liar. It is close and he is really well. We are happy with him.”

The Magpies host Chelsea on Saturday, November 25 in their first game back after the international break and Eddie Howe could welcome back one of his key players for that game also. Alexander Isak has been missing since re-injuring his groin during the home defeat to Borussia Dortmund earlier this month, but the Sweden international could be back in action in the not too distant future after Howe revealed that Isak was ‘progressing well’ in his recovery.