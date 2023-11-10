One Rangers legend believes Newcastle United will lift a trophy in the not too distant future.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes that it is simply ‘a matter of time’ before Newcastle United end their long trophy drought and have listed them among a clutch of clubs that should enter every cup competition as one of the favourites to win. The Magpies haven’t won a domestic trophy since 1955 and have only featured in one major cup final since 1999, however, McCoist thinks that they are among six clubs that could win silverware.

Speaking on TalkSport, McCoist said: “They will win a cup. I think they will win a cup within the next couple of seasons, I really do. The place is buzzing, I am genuinely pleased for the Newcastle United fans. I think the whole city has a buzz about it.

He continued: “Every trophy that Manchester City start in, they are going to be favourites. You’re up against serious favouritism in Manchester City. I think Liverpool would be next favourites and then I’m looking at it and you have two or three teams that are capable of winning a cup. Arsenal and Newcastle would be two teams that come into that and maybe Manchester United and Chelsea come into that [as well]. But I do think it’s only a matter of time.”