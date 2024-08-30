Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser has been linked with a move to Southampton this summer - and deadline day reports suggest that he could secure a move before the transfer window closes at 11pm.

Southampton are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a move for Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser - according to TalkSport. Fraser has been frozen out of first-team matters on Tyneside and is not part of Eddie Howe’s plans at the club.

He spent last season on-loan at St Mary’s and has been linked with a return to the south coast throughout the summer. Saints boss Russell Martin has previously expressed his interest in re-signing Fraser, however, revealed earlier this month that a move for him was ‘nowhere near’ completion and that they could look at targets elsewhere if an agreement was not found.

Martin told TalkSport: “I am not sure if that will happen. That is down to Newcastle United.

“Ryan did brilliantly for us last season and I love him as a person and a player. He was really popular with the dressing room, fans and staff.

“But we are nowhere near a deal for Ryan. The longer it goes on, it looks increasingly unlikely.”

Southampton have lost their opening two league games of the season 1-0 - including a defeat on Tyneside on their first game back in the top-flight following promotion from the Championship. Fraser, meanwhile, has not featured at all for the Magpies during pre-season.

Speaking about his future on Tyneside back in January, Fraser admitted that he didn’t see himself being able to revive his Magpies career: “I think my time at Newcastle is done now,” he told the Southern Daily Echo.

“I don’t think you get put out on loan if there is a chance of you going back. The second half of last season was tough as we have all seen.

“Coming here was about helping the team in any way that I could. That has been coming off the bench and making an impact in games. It’s such a good feeling to help the team.”

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.