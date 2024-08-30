Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have just hours to complete all of their transfer business this summer with both ins and outs likely at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United have had a frustrating summer to date, one that started with a rush to comply with PSR in June and one that is seemingly set to end without them landing their key transfer target in Marc Guehi. It has been an underwhelming transfer window to date and the club have plenty of work to do on deadline day to not only improve Eddie Howe’s squad, but to also free up room in their wage budget and to trim their squad in order to avoid paying players that cannot feature in the first-team.

Here, we take a look at everything that could happen on deadline day on Tyneside:

Players to leave - Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis

Hayden, Fraser and Lewis have all been linked with a move away from Newcastle United throughout the summer, but remain at the club heading into the final few hours of the window. A return to Southampton had been mooted for Fraser, but there has not been enough progress on that deal so far this window.

Hayden has been tipped with a return to the Championship whilst Lewis, who featured a fair bit in pre-season, is also expected to leave today. The club will have to act quickly in sorting deals for these three players, however, as they risk being left to pay wages to the trio that have little or no future in Howe’s first-team plans.

Resurrecting the Marc Guehi transfer

Reports yesterday suggested that Newcastle United’s move for Guehi was all but off and as the hours and minutes tick by to the deadline, that is probably the likely outcome. However, until the window officially closes Newcastle always have the chance to revisit a move and may find Palace more willing to do a deal at the negotiating table as time ticks by.

Guehi has been their number one priority for around a month now, but very little progress has been made on agreeing a fee with the Eagles for the Three Lions man. The 24-year-old has captained Palace in their opening two league games and played on Tuesday night as they defeated Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Development loan deals

Jamie Miley has moved to Newport County whilst Max Thompson will spend time at Chesterfield this season. Both of these moves were confirmed on Thursday and more could be sanctioned before the close of play.

Asked by the Gazette if any of the academy players would be sent out on-loan this summer, Howe responded: “I think we will make a decision on those younger lads. Internally we have had those discussions so let’s see if anything comes.”

Harrison Ashby has again been linked with a move to the Championship. QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City have been named as potential suitors. Talk of Alex Murphy joining Portsmouth and reuniting with Matt Ritchie have been played down, however.