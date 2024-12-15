Ex-Everton defender explains why Newcastle United were 'very lucky' in Leicester win

A Match of the Day pundit pointed to two incidents that showed why Newcastle United were fortunate in their win against Leicester City.

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes was ‘very lucky’ to avoid a red card in Saturday’s 4-0 home win against Leicester City.

That was the verdict of former Swansea City and Everton centre-back Ashley Williams as he assessed a mixed afternoon for the Brazil international. A midfield trio of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Guimaraes laid the foundations for a dominant performance from Eddie Howe’s side as they overpowered their visitors to help lead their side to what felt like a much-needed win.

Jacob Murphy had already put the Magpies in front by the time former Lyon midfielder Guimaraes came to the fore when he went down in the penalty area following a challenge by visitors defender Jannik Vestergaard. Replays showed there seemed little or no contact between the two players and referee Thomas Bramall opted against showing the Magpies star a yellow card for simulation.

However, Guimaraes did not avoid punishment just a minute later when he caught Foxes forward Stephy Mavididi with a poor challenge. To compound the visitors misery, Guimaraes doubled Newcastle’s lead with a header from close range just two minutes into the second-half before Alexander Isak and Murphy helped Howe’s side ease to all three points. However, Williams believes Guimaraes was somewhat fortunate not to have seen red by the time the half-time whistle had been blown at St James Park.

He told BBC Sport: “He was very lucky because for me he should have got two yellows. This is a dive, he’s gone down too early and I’m not sure why he doesn’t get booked for that - unless the referee is saying maybe it’s handball, which I’m not sure, but that’s a yellow card, which he didn’t pick up.

“Now, he does get a yellow card for this tackle a minute later, he’s gone over the top of the ball and then he’s off (if he had received a first yellow card for simulation), he’s then sent-off. He then pops up with a goal not so long after and I do think he’s a very lucky boy today.”

The Magpies return to action on Wednesday night when they face Brentford in a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at St James Park.