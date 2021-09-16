Ex-France star 'opened the champagne' over failed Newcastle United move as Magpies cult hero nears surprise move
Newcastle United host Leeds United on Friday night in search of three precious Premier League points.
But before all that, here’s the latest gossip surrounding the Magpies:
Boubacar Kamara tipped to join ‘big club’
Former France international Eric Di Meco expressed his delight at Boubacar Kamara remaining at Marseille.
The 21-year-old midfielder was linked with Newcastle United all summer, and reports on deadline day claimed a late move was submitted.
However, Kamara wasn’t keen on either United or Wolves as he prepares to see out the final year of his contract at the Velodrome.
Di Meco admits he “opened the champagne” when Kamara’s stay was confirmed as he sees him “playing in a big club” instead.
He told French publication La Provence: “The day after transfer deadline day, I saw he hadn’t signed anywhere, I opened the champagne!
"Kamara, I see him playing in a big club and becoming really good.
“The way he imposes himself in this team, the personality he has, his ability to come out with the ball cleanly even under pressure, his devotion… He has everything, this kid!”
Hatem Ben Arfa nears surprise move
Former Newcastle star Hatem Ben Arfa is on the verge of joining Tunisian club Esperance de Tunis on a two-year deal.
Ben Arfa, 34, became a cult hero during his five years on Tyneside –making 86 appearances and scoring 14 goals.
He has started the new season without a club after leaving Bordeaux.
It is believed Esperance chairman Hamdi Meddeb has offered Ben Arfa a club-record contract.
Ben Arfa was born in France, however his father Kamel is a former Tunisia international.