A former Lazio winger has revealed details surrounding his failed move to Newcastle United.

Jordan Lukaku has revealed he knew that he was going to fail a medical at Newcastle United, but still travelled to the north east to complete a deal to play under Rafa Benitez. At the time, in January 2019, Lukaku was playing for Serie A side Lazio as Newcastle United scoured the market for wingers that would improve their attack.

Ultimately, they would go on to agree a then club-record deal with Atlanta United for Miguel Almiron, with the Paraguayan playing an important role alongside Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez in helping the Magpies avoid relegation that season. However, Almiron may have never been given the chance to play for Newcastle, had Lukaku’s proposed move to Tyneside not hit a major hurdle.

As Lukaku recently revealed to So Foot, he was set to make a move to St James’ Park, but for a knee injury he picked up against Napoli just days before his medical on Tyneside to scupper a move. Speaking about his injury troubles throughout his career, Lukaku said: “Not even being able to climb the stairs when you are young and a top athlete hurts.

“I had to go on loan to play again and show myself again. The sporting director thought that in any case.

“I had no choice but to stay because, according to him, clubs would not come for me. The next day I brought an offer of €21million from Newcastle just to show him. Before the medical examination in England, I relapsed against Napoli.

“I knew that I was going to fail but I still went there to show Lazio that I wasn’t finished. (Rafa) Benítez wanted me, I even took the photo, but once again the injuries caught up with me.”

Lukaku, now 30, left Lazio in 2022 to join Spanish side Ponferradina after multiple loan spells away from the Stadio Olimpico. He joined Turkish Super Lig side Adanaspor in August 2023 and played 16 times last season. Almiron, meanwhile, remains at St James’ Park and scored the club’s first Champions League goal in over 20 years with his strike against PSG at St James’ Park.