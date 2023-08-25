Ex-Leeds United man reveals ‘concern’ that could impact Newcastle United transfer

Isaac Hayden’s time at Newcastle United is likely to come to an end this summer with the club open to selling the former Hull City man, however, former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer believes there is one major concern that could hamper any move for the 28-year-old this summer. A quartet of Championship clubs have reportedly shown an interest in signing the midfielder this summer, however, Palmer believes his injury record could be a big concern for those interested parties.

Palmer told Football League World: “It is reported that Isaac Hayden has been made available. QPR, Millwall, Middlesbrough and West Brom are some of the clubs interested in his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hayden spent last season on loan at Norwich but only made 14 appearances due to injury. The 28-year-old player is a very good player but obviously the concern was that he didn’t play a lot of football last season while on loan at Norwich but he would still be a good addition to your squad.”

Hayden has been training away from the Magpies first-team this summer and, along with Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser, didn’t feature at all for Newcastle during their pre-season preparations. Hayden, Fraser and Hendrick will all be allowed to leave Tyneside this summer but the club have struggled to entice any interested parties into making concrete offers for any of the trio.