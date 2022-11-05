The Paraguayan’s stunning form earned him October’s Newcastle United Player of the Month after netting six goals during his six appearances last month. And it’s the quality, as well as the quantity, of goals that Almiron is scoring that has seen him enjoy a transformation in the black-and-white.

For most of his Magpies career, Almiron has been praised for his workrate but failure to deliver in the final-third was always a stick to beat him with. However, supporters are now witnessing a completely new side to the 28-year-old and former Magpies man Alan Thompson believes there is a reason for this transformation in fortunes.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Goalscorer Miguel Almiron celebrates after scoring the fourth Newcastle goal with Callum Wilson (r) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Thompson told Grosvenor Sport: “Miguel Almiron arrived from a completely different league into a new environment and Newcastle isn't the warmest of places to go so it would've taken a bit of getting used to. I think Miggy has physically developed, it's obvious that he's got a lot of talent but he now seems to have matured and settled in and I think the positive atmosphere around the ground has helped him.”

So what does Thompson believe Almiron and Newcastle United can achieve this season? The Magpies currently find themselves occupying the last Champions League qualifying spot in the Premier League table and Thompson thinks Howe’s side will be able to sustain their remarkable run of form.