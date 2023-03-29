Their first appearance back on home turf following their victory in Qatar came in a friendly match against Panama. Although they triumphed 2-0 in that game on Thursday, the match will be most remembered for the stunning scenes as fans, players and coaches alike celebrated their World Cup win all over again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lionel Messi was, unsurprisingly, in the middle of those celebrations and the match action, netting a stunning free-kick to register his 800th career goal. It was a match Argentina dominated - as was their second game of the international break.

This time, the world champions faced Curacao in a friendly match at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. Argentina ran-out 7-0 winners with Messi netting a hat-trick, supported by goals from stars of the game such as Angel Di Maria and Enzo Fernandez.

Lining up against Messi, Di Maria et al was former Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita. Anita, who also played for Leeds United during his six years in England, could do very little to prevent Argentina’s eventual victory before being substituted after 84 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining from Ajax as their only signing ahead of the 2012/13 campaign, one that would see Newcastle struggle to cope with the demands of domestic and European football, Anita would go on to make over 150 appearances in all-competitions. He would then move to Leeds on a free transfer, before moving back to the Netherlands to join Willem II.

After a brief spell in Bulgaria, Anita now plays for Eredivisie side RKC Waalwijk and has earned 11 caps for Curacao.