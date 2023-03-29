Newcastle were linked with a move for Maddison last summer, but saw their advances rejected by the Foxes as they kept hold of their talisman. Their reluctance to sell last summer has been vindicated this season following a string of brilliant performances by Maddison.

Despite Leicester’s struggles at the wrong end of the Premier League table, Maddison has flourished this season and started for England against Ukraine on Sunday. Speculation linking him with a move away from the King Power Stadium remains large and with reported interest from Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, who reportedly had a deadline day bid for Maddison rejected, it seems only a matter of time before he departs the club.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson revealed he shares a similar belief and that Maddison, who joined up with him in Qatar, will find a new club, describing Maddison as a ‘top player’. Wilson said: “He is a top player and eventually he will move on from Leicester and go to a bigger club.

“I think he deserves that opportunity, especially for how long he’s been at Leicester and how much he’s given the club.”

Leicester, who went winless in the Premier League in March, face Crystal Palace on Saturday in what will be Roy Hodgson’s first game back in charge of the Eagles. Newcastle, meanwhile, host Manchester United knowing a win would take them into 3rd place.