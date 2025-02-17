Former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb made a goalscoring return to football on Sunday - eight months after he suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest.

In what was his first appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest whilst playing football with friends in June, Bentaleb came on as a substitute during Lille’s Ligue 1 clash against Rennes on Sunday before netting in the 80th minute to break the deadlock and put his side ahead ten minutes from time. The Algerian international was mobbed by teammates and staff at Roazhon Park as he celebrated a moment that may not have happened if not for the quick thinking of his friends eight months ago.

Bentaleb collapsed whilst playing five-a-side with friends who performed CPR on him before a defibrillator was used to save his life. The 30-year-old considered retirement from football in the immediate aftermath of the incident, but decided to continue his career.

Bentaleb was cleared for action on Wednesday by the French Football Federation as he made the perfect return just four days later. “It is unbelievable,” an emotional Bentaleb admitted following Lille’s 2-0 win over Rennes.

“They are moments which will stay in my head forever. These are things I will never forget - even when I stop playing.”

Lille boss Bruno Genesio added: “It's worthy of a film. He deserved it, because I don't believe in luck, he believed in himself. It's an incredible, wonderful story.

“Nabil's goal put us on cloud nine, it's hard to describe. It could be a moment that will mark the end of our season, that will remain engraved in the history of the club, of this season - and in Nabil's mind, of course.”

Bentaleb’s goal put Lille into the lead on Sunday before Chuba Akpom, formerly of Arsenal and Middlesbrough among others, secured them a 2-0 win to keep them within two points of Champions League qualification. Lille currently sit 5th in the Ligue 1 table and secured a top-eight finish in the Champions League - one that guaranteed them a place in the Round of 16 in that competition.

Bentaleb joined Lille in August 2023 and has made 35 appearances for the French side, with Sunday’s goal marking the first time he had found the net for the club. Prior to moving to the Stade Pierre Mauroy, Bentaleb spent a season-and-a-half at Angers SC - a club he joined on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old had been released by Schalke 04 in the summer of 2021 and spent half-a-season as a free agent before moving to France. During the 2019/20 season, Bentaleb played 15 times for Newcastle United after joining Steve Bruce’s side on-loan for the second-half of the season.

However, he made just three appearances in front of supporters during his time on Tyneside before the season was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Magpies did not extend his stay at the club as Bentaleb, alongside fellow loanees Valentino Lazaro and Danny Rose, rejoined their parent clubs following the conclusion of the extended season.

