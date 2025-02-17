Newcastle United’s defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday was their third in their last four Premier League outings.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United headed to Manchester on Saturday looking for a third win in a row following Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs over Arsenal and Birmingham City respectively. However, their 4-0 defeat against the Citizens means it is now three defeats in four Premier League matches with their only win in the league since mid-January coming against basement side Southampton.

Despite having a Carabao Cup final on the horizon, Newcastle United can ill-afford to take their eye off their league form with the race for European qualification hotting up and becoming more and more competitive as each weekend passes. Just seven points separate 10th placed Brighton and 4th placed Manchester City with most of the teams in that race in better form than Eddie Howe’s side at this present moment.

Newcastle United fans voice ‘concern’

In the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s hugely disappointing result at the Etihad Stadium, concerns about whether the players have their attention on their appearance at Wembley next month began to grow. Those questions were quickly shut down by Howe after the match, but concerns over their recent form cannot be closed off as rapidly.

“If [having one eye on the final] is the case, we're in trouble,” Howe said. “Because our Premier League season will be over really by the time that final comes around, it can't be the focus.

“It's on the horizon, it should be a positive, it shouldn't be a negative distraction for us. I'd encourage the players to look at it that way, it's an excitement, but we have to go back to work, and work is the Premier League the day in, day out.”

In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, Newcastle United supporters were asked if they were ‘concerned’ about the club’s recent Premier League form. 72% of respondents revealed that they were ‘concerned’ about their league form of late, with just 28% responding the opposite.

Newcastle United’s pre-Carabao Cup final schedule

Nottingham Forest are up next for Newcastle United in the Premier League. Nuno Espirito’s side head to St James’ Park on Sunday for a 2pm kick-off that could have season-defining consequences.

A win for the hosts would move them to within three points of the Tricky Trees in the Premier League table, whilst a defeat would see Forest extend the gap between themselves and Newcastle to nine points. A trip to Anfield then awaits the Magpies just three days after their game against Forest, with a dress-rehearsal of their final to be played in Merseyside 18 days before they meet at Wembley.

The Premier League once again takes a back seat as March rolls around when Newcastle United host Brighton in the FA Cup Fifth Round. Howe’s side were beaten by the Seagulls in October and will want to avenge that defeat against Fabian Hurzeler’s side in the last-16 of the cup.

And then, just six days before their Carabao Cup final, Newcastle are in the capital to face Graham Potter’s West Ham at the London Stadium. This may seem like an ‘easier’ game on paper but complacency cannot kick in - just look at what happened in the reverse fixture.