The former Newcastle United, Everton and Sunderland boss is set to replace Javi Gracia as Leeds United manager. Leeds, who currently sit outside the relegation zone solely by virtue of goal difference with just four games of the season to go, will turn to Allardyce to help them in their bid for Premier League survival.

Allardyce has been out of management since leaving West Brom, a team he failed to guide away from relegation, back in 2021. Sporting director Victor Orta is also expected to leave the club.

Leeds would become Allardyce’s ninth job in the Premier League and his first task is set to be a daunting trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium before Allardyce faces his former side Newcastle United on Saturday, May 13. Leeds end the season with games against West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.