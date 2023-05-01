Defeat at the Vitality Stadium came as a hammer blow for Leeds who have daunting tests against Manchester City and Newcastle United to come in their next two league outings. Goals from Jefferson Lerma, Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo sealed Leeds’ fate.

Their defeat on the south coast was compounded when a video was posted on social media which appeared to show the Leeds squad ignoring a young fan. This video has been shared across social media sites and has led to the squad to release a statement regarding the video and their current poor run of form.

The statement read: ‘As the first team squad at Leeds United, we wanted to reach out to the fan base regarding yesterday’s game and subsequent posts on social media.

‘Firstly, the performance was not good enough. There is no other way to look at it and the only way to respond is on the pitch. Leeds fans travel up and down the country in huge numbers and deserve more than this.

‘What is just as concerning to us as a group, is the video online of us leaving the hotel. Words can’t express how sorry we are that the youngster in the video wearing the Leeds kit is not shown more love from the squad. On a matchday we do an activation walk, before and after this we stop for photos and autographs to ensure we interact with fans, but also that we are on time when leaving for games. However, there is no excuse for not acknowledging fans and if the parents of the fan wearing the Leeds kit in the video could make themselves known to us, we would be grateful.

‘We do not believe that this fight is over and we will keep going until the last ball is kicked this season. Thank you again for your support.’

Leeds United's players react to their defeat on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on April 30, 2023. - Bournemouth won the game 4-1. (Photo by Steve Bardens / AFP)