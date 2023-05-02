Newcastle’s qualification for European football next season means they will look to be active in the summer transfer market. The Magpies will likely look to strengthen in all areas of the pitch and add both quality and depth to their current squad.

A focus on signing players that can make an immediate impact in the first-team will likely be prioritised, with Premier League experience an ideal, but not necessarily essential, quality to have. Like they did in January with the signings of Harrison Ashby, Garang Kuol and Anthony Gordon, they will also look to add younger players to their squad.

These two strands of transfer policy and a potential blueprint to follow have been clearly defined in two of their reported La Liga transfer targets this summer. First up, is their continued interest in Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Barcelona’s financial troubles mean they will likely have to sell one or two of their key assets this summer and the Brazilian could be one they look to offload. At a reported £50m, he won’t come cheap, however, Rahpinha showed his great quality at Leeds United last season and is someone that would be able to slot straight into the team with little time required to adapt to Premier League football.

At the other end of the scale, the Magpies reportedly still hold interest in signing Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda. Fresneda was a target for both Newcastle and Arsenal in January, but stayed at the La Liga club throughout the winter window.

Reports from 90min have suggested that both clubs still remain interested in the defender, whilst Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest. Fresneda is just 18 years old, however, he is seen as one of La Liga’s brightest talents and is someone that seems destined to have a bright future in the game.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 29: Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Spotify Camp Nou on April 29, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)