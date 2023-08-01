Ex-Newcastle United and Sunderland man joins Championship side following Nottingham Forest release
Championship transfer news: One former Newcastle United player has found himself a new club in the second-tier.
Former Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback has joined Championship side QPR on a two-year contract. Colback left Nottingham Forest as a free agent earlier this summer having made just 11 appearances in the Premier League last season.
Speaking about his move, Colback said: “I’m happy and excited to get going. It will be nice to get the training kit on and get out there with the lads.
“I’m excited to be part of what the manager wants to do here. It was an easy decision.”
QPR are currently managed by former Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth and will be aiming to better their disappointing 20th place finish last season. Colback joins the R’s with a host of Championship and Premier League experience behind him having spent his entire career in the top two divisions of English football since breaking through Sunderland’s academy before his move to Newcastle United in 2014.