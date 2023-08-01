Former Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback has joined Championship side QPR on a two-year contract. Colback left Nottingham Forest as a free agent earlier this summer having made just 11 appearances in the Premier League last season.

Speaking about his move, Colback said: “I’m happy and excited to get going. It will be nice to get the training kit on and get out there with the lads.

“I’m excited to be part of what the manager wants to do here. It was an easy decision.”