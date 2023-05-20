Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Jack Colback set to leave Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has bid an emotional farewell to ex-Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback following the announcement he will leave the City Ground at the end of the season. Colback, who came through the Sunderland system before leaving to join Newcastle United in 2014, has spent three years as a permanent Forest player - and Cooper is sad to see the 33-year-old leave the club.

Cooper said: “He’s been more than a player to me. I don’t know what’s next for Jack, but before I started working with him and even his time at Forest, he’s had a good career, a well-known career and played in the Premier League many years.

“When I came in I knew I was working with a player that I had seen a lot and I remember the first conversation I had with him was ‘you’ve got so much to offer here, let’s make this work’ because I don’t think he’d been playing before. And then everyone saw the contribution he had last season, which I know meant a lot to him as well.”

Colback featured in Forest’s first game back in the Premier League when Cooper took his side to St James’ Park back in August. Colback made over 100 appearances for the Magpies during his time at the club.

Newcastle United have ‘concrete’ interest in Juventus star

Reports from Italy have suggested that Newcastle United could move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer. The Frenchman is likely to leave Turin on a free transfer this summer and Newcastle are among a host of clubs that have been linked with his signature.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are the Premier League sides that have been tipped with a move for Rabiot, whilst the trio of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG have also been credited with interest.

