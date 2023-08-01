News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Chelsea ‘agree deal’ to sign £40m Newcastle United and Manchester United ‘target’

Premier League transfer news: Axel Disasi will move to England after huge transfer speculation surrounding his Monaco future.

By Joe Buck
Published 1st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Monaco defender Axel Disasi is set to switch Ligue 1 for the Premier League this summer after his club have agreed a €45m fee with Chelsea. The Blues moved for Disasi after Kalidou Koulibaly’s transfer to Al-Ahli and Wesley Fofana suffered yet another serious injury.

The 25-year-old will join Mauricio Pochettino’s side on an initial five year deal with an option to extend by a further year and will become yet another big-money signing for the Blues following the arrivals of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Newcastle United and Manchester United have both been linked with a move for Axel Disasi this summer with both clubs aiming to strengthen their respective defensive options, however, it appears that Chelsea have won the race for his signature. Newcastle are still in the market for defensive recruitments this summer and have recently been linked with a move for Chelsea’s young full back Lewis Hall.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueChelsea