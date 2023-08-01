Chelsea ‘agree deal’ to sign £40m Newcastle United and Manchester United ‘target’
Premier League transfer news: Axel Disasi will move to England after huge transfer speculation surrounding his Monaco future.
Monaco defender Axel Disasi is set to switch Ligue 1 for the Premier League this summer after his club have agreed a €45m fee with Chelsea. The Blues moved for Disasi after Kalidou Koulibaly’s transfer to Al-Ahli and Wesley Fofana suffered yet another serious injury.
The 25-year-old will join Mauricio Pochettino’s side on an initial five year deal with an option to extend by a further year and will become yet another big-money signing for the Blues following the arrivals of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.
Newcastle United and Manchester United have both been linked with a move for Axel Disasi this summer with both clubs aiming to strengthen their respective defensive options, however, it appears that Chelsea have won the race for his signature. Newcastle are still in the market for defensive recruitments this summer and have recently been linked with a move for Chelsea’s young full back Lewis Hall.