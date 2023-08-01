Monaco defender Axel Disasi is set to switch Ligue 1 for the Premier League this summer after his club have agreed a €45m fee with Chelsea. The Blues moved for Disasi after Kalidou Koulibaly’s transfer to Al-Ahli and Wesley Fofana suffered yet another serious injury.

The 25-year-old will join Mauricio Pochettino’s side on an initial five year deal with an option to extend by a further year and will become yet another big-money signing for the Blues following the arrivals of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.