Ex-Newcastle United, Everton and Chelsea managers amongst favourites for Southampton role as Martin speculation continues

By Mark Carruthers
Published 9th Dec 2024, 20:00 BST

There are some familiar names said to be in the running to succeed Russell Martin if the Southampton board opt to part company with their manager.

It has been a difficult start to life back in the Premier League for Southampton as the tone was set by their opening day defeat against ten-man Newcastle United.

Despite seeing their hosts reduced to ten men by Fabian Schar’s controversial red card following his coming together with Ben Brereton-Diaz, the Saints emerged empty-handed from their visit to St James Park as Joelinton grabbed the only goal of the game to give the Magpies all three points.

Since that defeat on Tyneside, Russell Martin’s men have collected just one win and five points from their following 14 fixtures and that has increased speculation the Saints board could opt to part company with the former MK Dons and Swansea City boss.

There are some familiar faces believed to be in the running to succeed Martin at Southampton - and we take a look at the current frontrunners with the help of Gambling.com.

Current odds: 16/1

1. Scott Parker - Burnley

Current odds: 16/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current odds: 12/1

2. Graham Potter - unemployed

Current odds: 12/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current odds: 9/1

3. Rob Edwards - Luton Town

Current odds: 9/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current odds: 8/1

4. Rudi Garcia - unemployed

Current odds: 8/1 | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Russell MartinSouthamptonChelseaEvertonPremier League
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice