It has been a difficult start to life back in the Premier League for Southampton as the tone was set by their opening day defeat against ten-man Newcastle United.

Despite seeing their hosts reduced to ten men by Fabian Schar’s controversial red card following his coming together with Ben Brereton-Diaz, the Saints emerged empty-handed from their visit to St James Park as Joelinton grabbed the only goal of the game to give the Magpies all three points.

Since that defeat on Tyneside, Russell Martin’s men have collected just one win and five points from their following 14 fixtures and that has increased speculation the Saints board could opt to part company with the former MK Dons and Swansea City boss.

There are some familiar faces believed to be in the running to succeed Martin at Southampton - and we take a look at the current frontrunners with the help of Gambling.com.