Ex-Newcastle United man set for Portsmouth transfer after Leeds United goal and FIFA ‘loophole’
Elias Sorensen joined Portsmouth in August ahead of their return to the Championship, joining for a fee of around £250,000. The former Newcastle United academy player has since made 13 appearances for Pompey, but has netted just once.
That goal came on his debut for the club back in August as he scored one of Pompey’s three goals in a 3-3 draw with Leeds United on the opening weekend of the season. However, Sorensen is now reportedly on the verge of leaving Fratton Park.
According to reports from Tipsbladet, Sorensen will join Norwegian top-flight side Valerenga this month, with the Scandinavian outfit set to part with around €300,000 for him. Despite FIFA rules dictating that a player cannot play for more than two clubs in a season, Sorensen made two appearances for Esbjerg before joining Portsmouth in August, the 25-year-old will be allowed to play for his new club.
That’s because Valerenga’s league season doesn’t begin until March - allowing Sorensen to play for his new side. According to the Portsmouth News, that rule could have been a major stumbling block over a departure for Sorensen had he opted to stay in England or move to a club with a normal European fixture schedule.
During his time on Tyneside, Sorensen excelled at youth level but never made a competitive appearance for the senior side. Loan spells at Carlisle United and Blackpool also failed to establish Sorensen as a first-team option.
