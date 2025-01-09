Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester City are reportedly ‘progressing’ with a transfer that would see Newcastle United miss out on one of their January ‘targets’.

RC Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this month, however, it appears that Manchester City may swoop for his signature. Newcastle’s efforts to sign Khusanov have, according to David Ornstein, been severely dented by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and the constraints put on Newcastle to ensure they do not fall foul of these rules.

A reported fee of around £33m will be needed to sign Khusanov this month and while Newcastle United are unable to pay such a fee for the defender they admire, that could present an opportunity for Manchester City to pounce. The Citizens currently sit below the Magpies in the Premier League table but have access to huge funds that they can spend on new players, with the Uzbekistan international among those linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took to X at the beginning of the window to share of Man City’s interest in Khusanov, writing: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City add RC Lens centre back Abdukodir Khusanov to their list for January. There are several top clubs interested in 20 year old centre back as he’s considered one of the best talents in his position. Race open, Man City are well informed.’

And in an update this week, Romano revealed that a deal between City and Lens for the defender is ‘progressing’.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will likely have to sell players in order to afford new signing this window. A mad scramble at the end of June last year saw them sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively - something they will be keen to avoid both this month and by the time of the next PSR deadline at the end of June this year.

Martin Dubravka is one player they could sell this month, although they won’t receive much of a transfer fee for the Slovakian. Miguel Almiron is also someone that could be allowed to leave if an acceptable bid is made.