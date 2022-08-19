News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out

Ex-Newcastle United man urges Callum Hudson-Odoi to ‘snub’ Arsenal move in favour of Magpies switch

John Barnes believes that a move to Eddie Howe’s side this summer would be more beneficial for Callum Hudson-Odoi than moving across London to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 19th August 2022, 7:00 am

Both Newcastle and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old who was an unused substitute during Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Hudson-Odoi has represented England three times but hasn’t featured under Gareth Southgate since November 2019 and will be eyeing a place at the World Cup at the end of the year.

Hudson-Odoi could also represent Ghana in Qatar and the winger will almost certainly have to leave Stamford Bridge this summer in-order to get regular game time ahead of the World Cup - and Barnes believes that St James’s Park will be the best place for the winger this season:

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea celebrates after scoring against Juventus at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Most Popular

“Newcastle would be a better option if he wants to be a main player as he’s nearly guaranteed to start week in and week out." Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

"Compared to Arsenal where you have Saka, you have Martinelli. He’ll have a lot of competition for a spot in the team.”

“If he wants to play regular football, I don’t think he’s gonna get that at Arsenal."

"I think Newcastle would be a better option. It mainly depends on his ambitions.”

“Once again I think it really depends if he wants to play week in and week out.”

Hudson-Odoi is just one of a quartet from Chelsea that Newcastle are reportedly tracking this summer.

Connor Gallagher and Armando Broja remain a target for the Magpies, as does Christian Pulisic, although it appears Manchester United may swoop for the winger.

Callum Hudson-OdoiArsenalMagpiesManchester UnitedEddie Howe