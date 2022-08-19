Ex-Newcastle United man urges Callum Hudson-Odoi to ‘snub’ Arsenal move in favour of Magpies switch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Newcastle and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old who was an unused substitute during Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Hudson-Odoi has represented England three times but hasn’t featured under Gareth Southgate since November 2019 and will be eyeing a place at the World Cup at the end of the year.

Hudson-Odoi could also represent Ghana in Qatar and the winger will almost certainly have to leave Stamford Bridge this summer in-order to get regular game time ahead of the World Cup - and Barnes believes that St James’s Park will be the best place for the winger this season:

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea celebrates after scoring against Juventus at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“Newcastle would be a better option if he wants to be a main player as he’s nearly guaranteed to start week in and week out." Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

"Compared to Arsenal where you have Saka, you have Martinelli. He’ll have a lot of competition for a spot in the team.”

“If he wants to play regular football, I don’t think he’s gonna get that at Arsenal."

"I think Newcastle would be a better option. It mainly depends on his ambitions.”

“Once again I think it really depends if he wants to play week in and week out.”

Hudson-Odoi is just one of a quartet from Chelsea that Newcastle are reportedly tracking this summer.