There was a surprise announcement by the Football Association on Wednesday as a former Newcastle United director was appointed into a new role.

Former Newcastle United and Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is back in football after making a shock return to the Football Association in a newly-created role.

The 54-year-old was one of the first major appointments made by Newcastle’s PIF-led owners following their successful takeover at St James Park in October 2021 as the Magpies agreed a deal with Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion that saw Ashworth named as sporting director just months later.

However, Ashworth’s time on Tyneside would be relatively short as the former Football Association director of elite development was the subject of an approach from Manchester United just two years later. After an extended period of gardening leave, Ashworth officially made the switch to Old Trafford last summer as new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looked to put his own stamp on events at Old Trafford.

The move failed to work out for Ashworth as he lasted just five months in his role with the 13-time Premier League champions and it was confirmed it had cost the Red Devils around £4.1m to terminate his contract in their quarterly accounts.

Ashworth has been out of football but is now to work alongside key individuals within the Football Association hierarchy after being appointed as the governing body’s first ever chief football officer. The former Magpies director will lead the FA’s high performance strategy and will be responsible for the regeneration of St George’s Park, developing England teams at all ages groups and increasing the number of English coaches within the game.

An FA statement, which omitted any mention of Ashworth’s time at Newcastle United or Manchester United, read: "Dan Ashworth has been appointed as our first chief football officer, to lead the high-performance strategy and new-look St. George’s Park. Ashworth was previously the FA’s director of elite development and then technical director between 2013 and 2019. After holding key positions at three Premier League clubs, he returns to a newly created role with the FA, with strategic oversight across England men’s and women’s teams. He will also oversee the regeneration of St. George’s Park, which will undergo a significant upgrade to its world-class performance facilities and pitches as England prepares to co-host UEFA EURO 2028."

The Football Association’s CEO Mark Bullingham added: "Dan is a hugely influential and respected figure in the game, who has a long-standing commitment to England Football. We are very happy to welcome him back in this new role."

What did Eddie Howe say about Dan Ashworth’s departure from Newcastle?

Speaking in May last year as final negotiations over Ashworth’s switch from St James Park to Old Trafford took place, the Magpies boss said: “I don't think one person carries that at any football club. The football club is more important than that.

“Whatever the vision set from the ownership, it's your duty underneath that to try and drive the club forward when you're in my shoes. Even if I wasn't here, there would be someone else to drive Newcastle forward so one person can't have that hold over what you're doing. It was important for us to go full steam ahead, finish the season as well as we can, and then, of course, we've got to get the summer right and all the things that Dan may have been involved in here. We will carry on as normal.”