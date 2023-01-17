One win in seven games means Moyes is now facing the pressure at West Ham and with a crunch game against fellow strugglers Everton to come, Moyes could be entering his final days as Hammers boss. The former Sunderland boss has become the new bookies favourite to be sacked with the Telegraph reporting a shock name could be in the frame to replace him at the London Stadium.

They report that former Newcastle United and Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez could be Moyes’ replacement at the Hammers on a short-term basis to help guide them away from relegation danger. Benitez has been out of work as a manager since leaving Goodison Park in January last year.

Former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has been tipped for a shock return to the Premier League (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

His replacement at Everton, Frank Lampard, is also facing a crunch week as the Toffees boss following their disappointing 2-1 reverse against Southampton at the weekend - a result which did not quell frustrations from Everton fans regarding how the club is currently being run. Moyes and Lampard will square off against each other at 3pm on Saturday knowing defeat could see either side end the day bottom of the Premier League table.