Will Osula scored his first Newcastle United goal on Sunday as he wrapped up their 3-1 win over Bromley in style.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

By the time Grant Smith had even thought about diving, Osula was already wheeling away in delight as he netted his first ever Newcastle United goal. The former Sheffield United man was cruelly denied a goal on his St James’ Park debut in a pre-season friendly back in August, but his strike against Bromley was certainly worth the wait.

Much of the build-up to Sunday’s match surrounded Osula and how he would cope with being the man to lead the line. The huge shadow of Alexander Isak could have seen Osula crumble under the pressure, however, the Denmark Under-21 international stood up to the challenge and put in a very good 70 minute shift.

His goal, one Isak himself would have been proud to add to his collection, was simply brilliant and the perfect way for him to cap off his performance. His eventual replacement, Trevan Sanusi, will be keen to be the next youngster to impress for the Magpies when his time comes to show off what he has in his locker.

Osula, meanwhile, has had to be patient this season and even when Isak has been injured, has seen Anthony Gordon deputise in an unnatural striker role ahead of him. However, it is clear that Osula has the support of teammates and coaching staff as well as the mentality to succeed at St James’ Park, even if he has to stay patient for gametime.

“Football is patient.” Osula said following their Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon back in October. “Everything doesn’t come straight away in life so I’ll have to work hard and eventually my time will come.

“I’m always ready to work hard and do my best for the team here so whenever I’m called upon I’m ready to give my all.”

Scoring his first goal in black-and-white will do Osula’s confidence the world of good with his strike making people across the football world stand up and take notice. Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in the past, was one of those impressed by the goal, commenting on Osula’s Instagram post: ‘That’s my boyyyyyyyy’.