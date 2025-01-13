‘Here we go’ - Aston Villa ‘agree deal’ for Newcastle United ‘target’ after St James’ Park visit and links
Aston Villa are reportedly set to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen in a deal worth around £25m. The Villains, who currently sit three spots and three points below Newcastle United in the Premier League table, already have Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran as recognised strikers with Malen set to act as an option both through the middle and on the flanks.
Malen was briefly linked with a move to St James’ Park earlier this month, but will instead play his football at Villa Park. Providing an update on Villa’s move for the Dutchman, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘Aston Villa agree deal to sign Donyell Malen from BVB, here we go! Agreement reached with Borussia Dortmund for €23m plus €3m add-ons fee. Medical and formal steps to follow soon to seal the deal. Total agreement also with player, as @Plettigoal @SkySportDE report.’
Malen could become the first big-name move of a January transfer window that has started slowly for most clubs as financial pressures continue to bite in the Premier League. The Villains, who were forced to sell Douglas Luiz in the summer to satisfy PSR and avoid a points deduction, will fund a move for Malen thanks to the sale of Jadon Philogene who has moved to Ipswich Town.
Malen, meanwhile, hasn’t been a regular for Dortmund this season but played an important role under Eden Terzic last campaign as they reached the final of the Champions League. Malen played 78 minutes of Dortmund’s win at St James’ Park in the group stage of that competition but was an unused substitute in the reverse fixture in Germany.
With a midweek round of Premier League fixtures to come, Malen may have to wait for his Aston Villa debut and will likely miss their clash with Everton on Wednesday night - even if his transfer is confirmed ahead of that game. A clash against Arsenal at the weekend could be Malen’s opportunity to make his debut for his new club.
