Shelvey joined Forest in the dying hours of the January transfer window, ending a seven year stay on Tyneside in the process. After being injured during pre-season, the 30-year-old hasn’t started a Premier League game yet this season, however, that could change this weekend when Forest host fellow promoted side Fulham on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Cooper has revealed that Shelvey is ‘close’ to making his return to action, stating the club are ‘grateful’ for information the Magpies passed onto them about Shelvey’s recent injury record.

Cooper said: “He is close, we are grateful to Newcastle for the information they shared with us in terms of his injury, which is normal. When a player signs it is normal that you pass on some data or information to help a player go into his new club.

“But it was a little bit more than that with Newcastle, because of his injury and where he was at in the stages of return. We’re grateful to Newcastle for what they shared with us. A lot of that we’ve carried on, and you make it your own a little bit with the way you work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper continued: “He is close, we have seen him on the grass and we are pleased. He has shown his quality and he looks really pleased to be here.

“Like any new player the quicker you can get him training and playing, the better chance they have of settling in and showing who they are. Jonjo has experience of the Premier League and he is a well-known player but he will want to get involved as quick as he can and show his quality.

Jonjo Shelvey could make his debut for Nottingham Forest this weekend (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I'm really pleased he's here and we're looking forward to working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad