Newcastle United handed major boost as injured star returns to training ground ahead of Everton clash

Allan Saint-Maximin has posted an update on his recovery from injury - and it’s good news for Newcastle United.

By Joe Buck
Published 25th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The Frenchman has been absent since starring at the London Stadium during their 5-1 win over West Ham earlier this month. Before this latest setback, Saint-Maximin was slowly regaining form and had started four games in a row.

Everton dealt suspension blow ahead of Newcastle United clash but set to welcome...
However, a hamstring injury has seen him sidelined for games against Brentford, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking about the 26-year-old after Sunday’s win over Spurs, Eddie Howe ruled-out Saint-Maximin out of Thursday’s game with Everton, but this latest update suggests a return to action for the Frenchman isn’t too far away.

Having spent the last few weeks in France recuperating, Saint-Maximin posted an update on his injury Monday afternoon with an Instagram story showing he was back at the club’s training ground. Alongside the post was a ‘home’ emoji, a ‘cross’ emoji and a ‘heart’ emoji.

Allan Saint-Maximin (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Allan Saint-Maximin (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Allan Saint-Maximin (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
