Ex-Newcastle United star with 280 Premier League appearances ‘delivers message’ to academy

Newcastle United’s academy had two special visitors this week.

By Joe Buck
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Former Newcastle United midfielder Rob Lee returned to the club this week to work alongside the academy. His son Olly, who recently had to retire from football aged just 31, also joined Rob at the academy.

Steve Harper, who currently works as Newcastle United Academy manager, revealed on Twitter that his former teammate had been at the academy ‘delivering messages’ and lessons from a long career in the game. Harper tweeted: ‘Brilliant messages delivered to our Academy players & staff today from a father & son with over 1,000 appearances between them. @NUFC royalty in @7RobLee & the recently retired @OllyLee7. Thanks fellas.’

Following Harper’s tweet, Lee responded: ‘Loved being back last few days thanks for your hospitality!!’

Lee made over 350 appearances for Newcastle after joining the club from Charlton Athletic in 1992. After spending just-shy of a decade on Tyneside, Lee moved to Derby County in February 2002.

20 Nov 1999: Rob Lee of Newcastle United in action during the FA Carling Premier League match against Watford played at Vicarage Road in Watford, England. The game finished in a 1-1 draw. \ Mandatory Credit: Mark Thompson /Allsport20 Nov 1999: Rob Lee of Newcastle United in action during the FA Carling Premier League match against Watford played at Vicarage Road in Watford, England. The game finished in a 1-1 draw. \ Mandatory Credit: Mark Thompson /Allsport
20 Nov 1999: Rob Lee of Newcastle United in action during the FA Carling Premier League match against Watford played at Vicarage Road in Watford, England. The game finished in a 1-1 draw. \ Mandatory Credit: Mark Thompson /Allsport
