Spurs travel to St James’ Park knowing a defeat would see them slip six points behind their opponents in the race for a place in the top-four. Stellini’s side come into the game on the back of a disappointing defeat to Bournemouth last weekend and the Italian has labelled this week, that involves games against Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool, as the ‘biggest’ week in Spurs’ season.

Stellini told Sky Sports: "This is the biggest week because we don't have many chances to change the situation. We have to do it this week."

"It's an important game, we don't have to hide this. We know how important this game is, and all this week.

"Until mathematically we are out, we have to believe and try to win every game.

"This is the motivation we need to play this type of game because we have to achieve an important target, for the club and for everyone.

"If the motivation arrives from inside of you, you can create energy for the team. This is very important."

Cristian Stellini. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Sunday’s game is a hugely important one for both teams in the race for Champions League qualification and whilst Newcastle will begin the clash in a better position than their opponents, Eddie Howe has insisted his team won’t settle for a point against Spurs. Reacting to questions suggesting a point would be a solid result for his team, Howe said: “No, we play to win and that’s a key part of how I believe the game should be played. Home or away, whatever situation we are facing.”

Newcastle will go into Sunday’s game without the services of Allan Saint-Maximin who also missed last weekend’s game at Villa Park. It is hoped that Saint-Maximin will make his return to the first-team in the near future, although Howe couldn’t put a timescale on his return.