Newcastle supporters up and down the land breathed a big sigh of relief on Friday night when Alexander Isak left the field of play unharmed during Sweden’s 3-0 defeat to Belgium. Isak, who missed a big chunk of Newcastle’s season after suffering injury whilst on international duty back in September, was replaced by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 73rd minute at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no injury concerns after the first few international games, Newcastle fans could relax on Saturday with none of their players featuring, however, their interests would have been piqued by a couple of surprising goalscorers. First up was Scott McTominay.

McTominay has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer, with Eddie Howe reportedly an admirer of the 26-year-old. Not known for his goalscoring antics, McTominay, despite only entering the field in the 67th minute, popped up with a surprise late brace for Scotland as they defeated Cyprus 3-0 at Hampden Park.

Goals in the 87th and 93rd minute secured the win for Steve Clarke’s side who lined-up with Kieran Tierney in defence. Grant Hanley, who played for Newcastle during their 2016/17 Championship winning campaign, also featured for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Europe, former Newcastle striker Joselu made an even more stunning impact on his Spain debut, netting twice in just two minutes to help his country see off the challenge of Norway. Replacing Alvaro Morata in the 81st minute, Joselu grabbed his first goal for his country after just three minutes into his debut before doubling his tally almost straight from the kick-off as he lashed home a loose ball in the box.

The Spaniard, who was sold by Newcastle for just £1.8m in 2019, scored just seven times in 52 appearances for the Magpies but has shone back in his homeland since leaving the north east. Joselu has netted 12 times in just 23 appearances for Espanyol this season, form that has earned him his first ever call-up to the national team aged 32.