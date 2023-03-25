Champions League qualification is very much in Newcastle’s grasp this season as they sit just two points behind Tottenham Hotspur in 4th place, with two games in-hand. Eddie Howe’s side have defied their pre-season expectations to this point and will be hoping for a good end to the season - one that could see Champions League football return to St James’ Park for the first time in two decades.

Their rise from relegation candidates to potential European contenders has been remarkable - and it’s one that has caught the attention of a fair few of their rivals. Here, we take a look at what managers of their rivals for European football have said about Newcastle United this season.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola on their style of play…

In his programme notes ahead of the game at the Etihad Stadium in early-March, Guardiola was very complimentary of the Magpies’ style of play. “They have been so consistent, but also so good to watch.” Guardiola wrote.

“What an incredible job Eddie Howe has done. Eddie deserves so much credit.

“It is not easy to create a team as good as his Newcastle side in the time he has done it. They play really good football, are organised, work hard and create chances.”

Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp ahead of the clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool in February (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta on ‘competitive’ clash…

Newcastle’s clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium was a heated-affair as both dugouts clashed following decisions Arteta described post-match as ‘scandalous’. However, despite these scenes, the Spaniard was complimentary of Newcastle.

Arteta said: “It’s a football match. It’s very competitive.

“The way we play and the way they play, we’re close in the table. This is the beauty of the league. I think we were really composed.

Pep Guardiola was very complimentary about Newcastle United ahead of their clash earlier this month. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“They wanted to win, and they threw everything at it to try and get the points. We could not do it, but I think we should be proud of the performance against a really good side.”

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp on Newcastle United’s ‘ceiling’...

Klopp has spoken a fair bit about Newcastle United’s spending power this season and in response to Dan Asworth’s comments that the club had ‘no ceiling’ in terms of ambition, Klopp responded: “I heard now that at Newcastle somebody said ‘there is no ceiling for this club’. Yes, he’s absolutely right. There’s no ceiling for Newcastle.

"Congratulations. But some other clubs have ceilings.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Antonio Conte on Newcastle United’s trophy hunt…

Conte believes Newcastle United will be challenging for trophies and European football for many years to come. Conte said: “You have to consider Newcastle for the present and for the future as a danger, as a dangerous team for the first position, for the Champions League positions, for the fight to win trophies.”

Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag on being an ‘annoying’ team to face…