‘Nonsense’ - Ex-Rangers man shocked at Newcastle United claims following Chelsea defeat
Ally McCoist has slammed reports that Eddie Howe’s job is in jeopardy at St James’ Park. The Magpies currently sit 10th in the Premier League table following their disappointing defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.
That defeat, which was Newcastle’s 12th in the league this season and the ninth time they had conceded at least three goals in a game this campaign, had seen speculation surrounding Howe’s position as manager grow on social media, despite Newcastle’s ownership remaining steadfast in their support for Howe.
McCoist, meanwhile, was asked his thoughts on these reports on TalkSport, with the former Sunderland and Rangers man quickly jumping to Howe’s defence, describing them as ‘a lot of nonsense’. McCoist said: “He’s got to be given time surely? I’ve said all along Newcastle are a work in progress. They take two steps forward, one back, two forward, maybe a couple back. Surely it’s a lot of nonsense talking about his job, surely?”