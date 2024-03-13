Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ally McCoist has slammed reports that Eddie Howe’s job is in jeopardy at St James’ Park. The Magpies currently sit 10th in the Premier League table following their disappointing defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.

That defeat, which was Newcastle’s 12th in the league this season and the ninth time they had conceded at least three goals in a game this campaign, had seen speculation surrounding Howe’s position as manager grow on social media, despite Newcastle’s ownership remaining steadfast in their support for Howe.

