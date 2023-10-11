Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has been told to snub any offer to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager and help Newcastle United challenge for major silverware on a regular basis.

The former Bournemouth boss will celebrate the two-year anniversary of his appointment at St James Park next month and he will be able to reflect on an impressive period in his career. After taking charge of a Magpies side sat firmly in the Premier League relegation zone and without a win to their name, Howe led his newly-inherited side to the safety of mid-table by the end of the season.

His first full campaign on Tyneside was an undoubted success as the Magpies secured a top four finish and ended their two-decade absence from the Champions League, as well as reaching their first major cup final since 1999 before suffering a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup Final.

The Magpies hierarchy have consistently praised Howe for his impact at St James Park and want him to remain in place for the long-term, with Amanda Staveley suggesting he could follow the example of Sir Alex Ferguson and extend his time at the club into decades.

However, there have also been suggestions Howe is in frame to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager and the Magpies boss is currently second favourite to take charge when the Three Lions boss leaves the role he stepped into following Sam Allardyce’s short-reign in 2016.

Howe has been warned against leaving Newcastle by former Sunderland and Aston Villa striker Darren Bent, who insisted the Magpies boss can help the club in their quest for major honours in the near future.

He told talkSPORT: “If I’m Eddie Howe I’m not leaving Newcastle for the England job, absolutely not. Eddie Howe might leave Newcastle, go to England and it not work out. Give me a Champions League side in the Premier League. I’m not leaving. Big club, massive cheque book.

“If he does well at Newcastle, stays at Newcastle for the next ten years, does really well, wins trophies with them because they’re more than capable of that.”

