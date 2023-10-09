Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United and Chelsea striker Loic Remy has announced his retirement from football. The French international had been a free agent since leaving Stade Brest at the end of last season having failed to make a single appearance for the French side after joining in February.

Remy spent just one season at Newcastle United, coming on-loan from QPR during the 2013/14 campaign, however, he made a great impression on Tyneside - one that earned him a £10.5m move to Stamford Bridge. Remy spent the last few years of his career in Turkey, playing for Rizespor and Adana Demirspor.

Although he enjoyed a trophy laden career which included a Premier League trophy and two Ligue 1 titles, Remy arguably played his best football during the one season he spent in the north east. Here, we take a look at three of Remy’s best moments during his time at Newcastle United:

Chelsea (h) November 2, 2013

Chelsea, the side Remy would join less than a year later, came to St James’ Park on the back of a superb 2-1 win against Manchester City just a few days previous. Alan Pardew’s side, meanwhile, had just been beaten by local rivals Sunderland.

But a header from Yoan Gouffran gave the Magpies a second-half lead before Remy popped up in the 89th minute to secure all three points. Having seen the ball cut back to him in the box, Remy smashed the ball off the inside of the post and into the back of the net to send St James’ Park into rapture.

The finish was sublime but the scenes of Remy wheeling away in joy to celebrate with a young fan on the touchline is what football is all about.

Tottenham Hotspur (a) November 10, 2013

The game is most remembered for Tim Krul’s stunning efforts between the posts to keep the hosts at bay, however, it was Remy’s strike 13 minutes into the game that gave Newcastle the lead - and ultimately the three points. Having been sent through on goal by Gouffran, Remy calmly skipped around Brad Friedel to slide the ball home.

This goal typified Remy’s contribution to the club during his loan spell. Although Papiss Cisse enjoyed a purple patch after joining the club, he wasn’t someone you could rely on to take chances when presented to them and guarantee at least ten to fifteen goals a season - but Remy was that man and the clinical nature of this strike highlighted that.

Aston Villa (h) February 23, 2014

Last minute winners are always sweet, but after a run of three defeats in a row, they taste even sweeter. The Villains looked to have frustrated United, however, after a bit of pinball in the box, their resilience was undone by some magic from Remy.