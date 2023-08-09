News you can trust since 1849
Ex-Tottenham Hotspur man delivers surprising Newcastle United season prediction ahead of Aston Villa clash

A new Premier League season is on the horizon as Newcastle United kick-off their campaign with a game against Aston Villa.

By Joe Buck
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read

Eddie Howe’s side welcome Villa to St James’ Park on Saturday in what will be a very tough opening game of the season. The Magpies will want to continue the momentum they built at the end of last season and during pre-season into this campaign - one that will see them return to the Champions League for the first time in over two decades.

Newcastle will need to delicately balance domestic and European demands as they try to compete on all fronts. Last season’s fourth place finish surprised many and they will do well to replicate it this season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp doesn’t believe that Newcastle will be impacted too much with those extra matches this season - although he acknowledges that it will be ‘tougher’ to repeat the feat again. 

Speaking to Bet Victor, Redknapp said: “It’s fantastic for Newcastle fans, the Geordies are incredible. They have always turned up in their droves through thick and thin even when they were struggling. 

“What they achieved last year with Eddie has been amazing and they'll only get stronger and better. I can only see in the next four years they'll be a fixture in the top four.

“I think it's going to be tougher for them but they can still make the top four again. They've got a big chance but it's their first venture into Europe so it will be tougher.

“A game on a Saturday followed by one in midweek, you’re juggling your squad and it can be more difficult, but I still think they will have a great season regardless of how it goes in Europe. As far as the Premier League goes, will they make the top four? They might just about miss out, but I certainly hope they have a great run in the Champions League.”

Newcastle will find out their Champions League opponents on Thursday, August 31. The final set of play-off games will be played in the coming weeks before the draw for the group stages is made at the end of the month. The Magpies will likely be in Pot 4 of that draw.

