Trevan Sanusi has continued his impressive start to the campaign with a brilliant goal for England Under-18’s against Switzerland.

Sanusi has enjoyed a good few months on Tyneside and was heavily-involved in the first-team’s pre-season preparations, even featuring on back-to-back days at St James’ Park against Girona and Stade Brestois. The former Birmingham City man has translated that form onto the international stage - scoring England Under-18’s only goal in their clash against Switzerland.

Playing on the left for Liam Bramley’s side, Sanusi’s goal came from him cutting in on his right foot before driving an effort into the far bottom corner to give his side the lead shortly before half-time. It was a fantastic strike and one that almost secured the win for England but for a very late equaliser from Switzerland.

Sanusi’s performances for club and country have been very impressive in recent times and it opens up the possibility of him having a bigger role to play in the first-team at St James’ Park. Speaking about Sanusi during pre-season, Eddie Howe admitted to having been ‘excited’ by his performances: “He’s definitely got talent,” Howe told The Gazette.

“He’s very clever with the ball, he’s got lots of tricks in his bank that he can pull out from time to time. I’m excited by him, I think he’s got the basics of a really good framework to build from and it’s going to be up to us and him to develop those skills and talents.”

Sanusi’s raw talents are clear for everyone to see and were demonstrated in patches during pre-season, particularly in games against Hull City and Girona. For fans, it can be easy to jump on a talent such as Sanusi and will him into Howe’s first-team picture as soon as possible - particularly when they are crying out for a new right winger.

Sanusi, in time, could fulfil that role with hopes that he is able to reach the heights his raw talent suggests he could reach. It may be a few years down the line, but with quality wingers at a premium, Sanusi could be someone that saves the club millions - but he needs to be afforded the time and space to develop.