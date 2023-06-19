Newcastle United fans have been snapping up the club's new home shirt.

The club unveiled its 2023/24 Castore kit, which will be worn in the Champions League next season, earlier this month.

United's latest black-and-white shirt features a "1980s retro-inspired collar".

The kit went on sale on June 10, and fans queued at the club's St James' Park store, which is run by Castore, to be among the first to own the jersey.

And a photograph posted on Twitter by GallowgateShots shows low stocks at the shop today. A message on the online store warns fans that delivery will take five to seven days due to "high demand".

The club is yet to reveal its 2023/24 away and third strips.

Newcastle signed a long-term deal with Castore in 2021 when the club was still owned by Mike Ashley.

Castore co-founder Tom Beahon said: “This season marks our third with this fantastic club, and we couldn’t be happier to see their inspiring success in the Premier League this season.