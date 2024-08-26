Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker is expecting the last week of the transfer window to be ‘extremely busy’ at Turf Moor amid speculation that Newcastle United have reignited their interest in James Trafford.

The Magpies were linked with a move for Trafford earlier this summer but had scaled back their interest in the 21-year-old after adding two goalkeepers to their ranks in the form of John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos. However, with just days left of the transfer window, movement in their goalkeeping department could mean they reignite their interest in Trafford - with TalkSport reporting that could happen between now and Friday’s deadline.

Trafford has started two of Burnley’s first three Championship games, conceding two goals during their 4-1 win against Luton Town and a 1-0 defeat against Sunderland. The England Under-21 international would act as deputy to Nick Pope this season if he made the move to St James’ Park and Parker, who took over from Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor earlier this summer, has admitted that his club could have a busy few days ahead of them.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Parker said: “I think it will be a busy week – (the last) week has been extremely busy. These are some of the problems you face as a club that have just come down from the Premier League.

“I think it will be another busy week and we will have to try to manage the best we can. I have no doubt players will be leaving but we’ll be getting some players in as well.”