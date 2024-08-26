Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is less than a week to go until the 2024 summer transfer window closes.

Clubs have just a matter of days until the summer transfer window closes and all transfer business must be complete. For Newcastle United, that will likely involve a busy few days as they look for both signings to improve the first-team, as well as selling a few players to free up room in their budget and in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Their pursuit of Marc Guehi is still not over, whilst signing a right-winger will also be one of their priorities heading into the final few days of the window if possible. There could also be a few outgoings at the club, with some fringe players - and one or two key members of Howe’s first-team, potentially on the way out.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United fans can expect from the final few days of the summer transfer window:

When does the 2024 summer transfer window close?

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday 30 August. Clubs won’t get another chance to sign players again until the winter window opens in January. The summer window in the top five leagues in Europe all close on Friday.

Will Newcastle United sign anyone this week?

As mentioned, their pursuit for Guehi isn’t over, but there will need to be movement from both clubs in order to get a deal agreed before the deadline. Elsewhere, a new right winger could be targeted, but a move for Guehi would likely eat a big chunk of their budget and so they will have to act smart to get a new recruit in that position.

The mad rush at the end of June to comply with the Premier League’s rules on Profit and Sustainability saw the Magpies offload both Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively, in order to avoid a points deduction. The quirks of those rules mean they now have money to spend, although they will want to avoid a similar situation next June.

Furthermore, new sporting director Paul Mitchell has not been in position too long and whilst fans will be hopeful that they can sign players before the deadline, it is clear that these events so far this summer have had an impact on their business.

Who could leave Newcastle United before deadline day?

Isaac Hayden and Ryan Fraser have no future at the club and may be allowed to leave before Friday’s deadline. Fraser has been linked with a return to Southampton although the two clubs are yet to come to an agreement over a move for the Scotland international.

Jamal Lewis is also expected to leave the club, despite playing a big part during their pre-season preparations. Speaking about Lewis ahead of the weekend, Howe said: “Jamal is still the same position that I discussed a couple of weeks ago. Let’s see what happens between now and the window, there’s a chance he could leave.”

Kieran Trippier has also been linked with a late transfer with Everton and clubs in Europe among his reported admirers. Howe has insisted that the Three Lions man still has a big role to play this season despite speculation over his long-term future.