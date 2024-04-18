FA confirm major change that will impact Newcastle United next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major and historic change has been confirmed for the 2024/25 season. Newcastle United will no longer compete in FA Cup replays in the event of a draw in the famous old competition.

The FA have confirmed that the once-treasured replay system is being scrapped from next season, with the governing body believing the change will ‘strengthen’ the competition. The change is likely to face backlash from lower league clubs, given replays were a way for smaller clubs to generate revenues.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Clubs split gate receipts for FA Cup fixtures, and it has always been a big grab for a smaller club to secure either an away draw or a replay against clubs with high capacity stadiums. The replay part of that scenario will not be taken off the table, removing potential revenue from those smaller clubs, but there is a caveat.

The Premier League has agreed to provide further funding to the football pyramid in exchange, with an additional £33million pledged in funding for grassroots football. The change likely comes as a result of regular complaints from top clubs over recent years over the demanding schedules they face across multiple competitions. Such complaints had already led to replays from the fifth round onwards being scrapped over the covid period.

Among the other changes, all rounds will now be played on weekends, as was once the case, while rounds four and five plus the quarter-finals will be played on weekends where there is no Premier League football, likely increasing audience figures. The final will also be played on a weekend with no Premier League football, and the showpiece will be played on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season, meaning teams will get a break before their final game of the season. It’s worth noting that replays have been scrapped from the first round proper onwards, meaning they will still be a part of the preliminary phases.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has said in a statement: "The Emirates FA Cup is our biggest asset and generates over 60 per cent of our revenue to invest into the game, so it is critical to secure a strong format for the future. This new agreement between the FA and the Premier League strengthens the Emirates FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar.

"The new schedule ensures the magic of the Cup is protected and enhanced, while working for the whole of the English game. The longer summer period also allows a much-needed player break before the start of the next season. We have also agreed new funding for the grassroots game, disability football and the women’s and girls’ game. All football begins at the grassroots, and this is recognised by the Premier League with very welcome additional financial support."

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added: "The Premier League is proud of the investment it provides to all levels of the game and this new agreement with the FA will see us enhance our support into grassroots football. This will improve facilities for communities and lower league clubs across the country, through the Football Foundation and Premier League Stadium Fund.