Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United came from behind to beat Bromley 3-1 in the FA Cup third round at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Congreve gave Bromley an early lead from distance before Lewis Miley drew Newcastle level shortly after. Substitute Anthony Gordon made it 2-1 after the break before Will Osula scored his first goal for the club to confirm Newcastle’s place in the fourth round.

After the match, Howe said: “Yeah, I think credit to Bromley. I thought they played very well, very well organised. Andy [Woodman] has done an unbelievable job there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And we knew today would be difficult, they had a physical threat, an aerial threat, set plays, long throws. In this competition, when you're playing in the early rounds, it's a potentially difficult game.

“We knew it was going to be. But a great response from that goal. I think a real test of nerve for us.It was really pleasing to see us equalise early. And I think that settled us down and from that moment, we were pretty good.”

With the score 1-1 at half-time, Eddie Howe made a double change as Joelinton and Harvey Barnes were withdrawn in place of Bruno Guimaraes and Gordon. While one of the changes was pre-planned, the other was forced by a potential injury as Barnes could be seen holding his leg prior to being substituted.

“Bruno and Joelinton was planned, as much as you can,” Howe added. “That was what I wanted to do with those two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harvey wasn't planned. He felt a muscle problem. So we had to withdraw him and put Anthony in.”

The match saw Guimaraes return from suspension and help Newcastle secure an eighth successive win in all competitions.

“I don't think Bruno sees the game that way,” Howe responded when asked about the Brazilian coming up against League Two opposition. “He wants to play every minute of every game, regardless of the competition. I love that about him.

“He's highly motivated. So I had no doubt when bringing Bruno on that he would adapt quickly to the pace and then hopefully show his qualities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he played really well. I think he made a difference to our performance. It was good to see because he obviously was suspended against Arsenal. So we didn't want him to lose his rhythm. That was why it was important, I think, that he played some minutes today.”