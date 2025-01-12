Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United host Bromley at St James’ Park this afternoon as their FA Cup journey gets underway.

For the first time in 2025, Newcastle United return to St James’ Park this afternoon when they get their FA Cup campaign underway against League Two opposition. Bromley, who are in the Third Round of the FA Cup for the first time ever in their history, will hope for a giant killing when Andy Woodman brings his side to face his former employers.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about Newcastle United’s FA Cup clash with Bromley:

When is Newcastle United v Bromley?

The FA Cup clash between Newcastle United and Bromley kicks-off at 3pm this afternoon. Will Finnie will referee the game.

Is Newcastle United v Bromley on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Bromley will be shown on TV in the United Kingdom - although you may have to hunt to find where it is being shown. The match will be streamed online on BBC iPlayer and on a variety of TV channels, including: Freeview 601, Freesat 980, Sky 970 and Virgin 990 and on the BBC Red Button.

How else can Newcastle United v Bromley be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of today’s game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

Will VAR be in operation? Could there be a penalty shootout?

No, VAR is not in operation this afternoon. VAR will only be introduced into the FA Cup from the Fifth Round stage onwards.

If today’s game ends in a draw, then a 30-minute period of extra-time will be played before a penalty shootout if required. There are no more replays in this season’s FA Cup.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury news?

Alexander Isak and Sven Botman picked up knocks against Arsenal last time out and neither are expected to be risked this weekend. Eddie Howe is expected to name a rotated team for today’s match and will be without Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Jamaal Lascelles who are all sidelined through injury.