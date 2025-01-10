Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There may be a fresh twist in the Martin Dubravka transfer saga, despite the goalkeeper seemingly bidding an emotional ‘farewell’ on Tuesday night.

Dubravka kept a fifth clean sheet in seven matches on Tuesday night against Arsenal as Newcastle United secured a 2-0 win in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. As the players departed the pitch at the Emirates Stadium, however, an emotional Dubravka seemed to wave farewell to the 6,000 strong Toon Army in north London.

The Slovakian has been heavily-linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab in recent times and with just six months left on his deal at St James’ Park, it seemed likely that his departure would be sanctioned by the club this month. However, Nick Pope’s injury has thrust the 35-year-old back into the first-team and Newcastle’s transformed results and form mean he is now a very important player in Eddie Howe’s first-team plans.

So much so that Howe admitted to the Gazette on Tuesday night that it would be his ‘wish’ to see Dubravka offered a new deal by the club. And it seems that Howe may get his wish after all, with reports in the Mail revealing that Newcastle United will ‘try to persuade’ Dubravka to stay at the club beyond January.

Interest from Al-Shabab, who have recently appointed former Ballon D’Or winner Pavel Nedved as their new sporting director, remains strong though. Howe and Paul Mitchell are aligned in their stance on Dubravka’s future with the team performing well on the pitch and little financial incentive to let Dubravka leave.